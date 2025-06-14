Peralta (6-4) picked up the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

The 29-year-old right-hander needed 93 pitches (56 strikes) top extend his quality start streak to three, and Peralta collected his first win since May 18 in the process. He hasn't been tagged for more than three runs in six straight trips to the mound, delivering a 2.51 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB over 32.1 innings during that span. Peralta will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to be a tough road matchup against the Cubs next week.