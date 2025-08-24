Peralta did not factor into Saturday's decision against the Giants, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out six across five innings.

Peralta generated 13 whiffs on 96 pitches (54 strikes) to line himself up for the win before the Giants tacked on three runs in the sixth frame. Peralta has kept his opponents scoreless in three straight starts and is in the midst of the best season of his career. His 15 wins leads the majors, and his 2.68 ERA (across 147.2 innings) ranks eighth among qualified starters. He's slated to start against the Diamondbacks at home next week.