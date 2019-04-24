Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Back with Milwaukee
Gonzalez agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Brewers on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Gonzalez is headed back to Milwaukee -- where he ended the 2018 campaign -- after being cut loose by the Yankees earlier in the week. The southpaw figures to immediately join the Brewers' beat-up starting rotation, though it's still unclear when his first start might come. Across five starts with the Brewers in 2018, Gonzalez went 3-0 and posted a 2.13 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB in 25.1 innings.
