The Brewers reinstated Misiorowski (lower leg) from the 15-day injured list, and he'll start Friday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The rookie right-hander landed on the shelf in early August due to a tibia contusion, and he'll rejoin Milwaukee's rotation after a minimum-length stay on the injured list. In his first seven big-league starts, Misiorowski has posted a 2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB across 33.1 innings. He could have a limited workload in his first start back since he's returning without a rehab assignment.