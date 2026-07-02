Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Falls to Cincinnati

Misiorowski (9-4) took the loss Thursday against the Reds, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits across five innings. He struck out 10.

While Misiorowski logged double-digit strikeouts for the seventh time this year, he'd give up a season-high five runs (albeit just one was earned) in an eventual 7-2 defeat. Misiorowski would give up a solo homer to Sal Stewart in the first inning before the Reds tacked on four unearned runs in the fourth, capped by a Jose Trevino three-run shot. Misiorowski still leads all qualified pitchers in ERA (1.47), WHIP (0.78) and strikeouts (156) through 17 starts (104 innings) this season. He'll look to get back in the win column his next time out, currently scheduled to come on the road in St. Louis.