Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Gets no help in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Misiorowski (11-5) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out 10 over seven innings to take the loss versus the Angels on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Misiorowski, two of the baserunners he allowed were in the second inning, when Wade Meckler took him deep. The Brewers put 10 on base but couldn't scrape together any run support for their ace, who logged double-digit strikeouts for the 10th time this season. Misiorowski was also efficient, throwing 66 of 83 pitches for strikes, matching his pitch count from his last start. The star right-hander is at a 1.63 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 195:29 K:BB through 127 innings over 21 starts this season. His next start is projected to be against the Twins.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!