Misiorowski (3-1) took the loss Wednesday in the second game of a doubleheader with the Mets, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

Misiorowski was able to retire five of the first batters he faced Wednesday before issuing back-to-back two-out walks followed by an infield hit in the second inning. Brandon Nimmo then made Misiorowski pay with a grand slam, which Francisco Lindor followed up with a solo shot to put the Brewers in a quick 5-0 hole. It's the first loss in the majors for the 23-year-old Misiorowski, who allowed just two runs on three hits in his first three outings (16 innings) while striking out 19. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for next week at home against the Dodgers.