Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Not available to start next weekend

Misiorowski (arm) is expected to resume throwing Tuesday but won't make a start next weekend against the Marlins in the Brewers' first series coming out of the All-Star break, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Misiorowski had been lined up to start the final game before the break Sunday in Pittsburgh, but the Brewers opted to scratch him after he experienced some right arm fatigue coming out of his previous appearance Tuesday in St. Louis. While Misiorowski doesn't appear to be dealing with anything overly concerning, the Brewers appear to be using the upcoming All-Star break as a way to build in some extended rest for their young ace. After covering 141.1 innings between Triple-A and the majors during the regular season and playoffs in 2025, the 24-year-old is well on his way to soaring past that mark, as he's tossed 111 innings through his first 18 starts of 2026. Misiorowski appears likely to make his next start during the Brewers' three-game home series with the Mets, which begins July 20.