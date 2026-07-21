Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Not making another start this week

Misiorowski is not listed among the Brewers' probable pitchers for this weekend's series at home against the Rockies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Misiorowski returned from a nearly two-week absence with arm fatigue on Monday versus the Mets, allowing just one unearned run over four innings and getting lifted after just 65 pitches. The Brewers plan to closely monitor Misiorowski's workload in the second half, as he is just 26.1 innings shy of last year's total from the minors, majors and postseason combined. Manager Pat Murphy has indicated the team will "lean more towards" pulling Misiorowski early from outings rather than skipping them, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. However, it will also involve buying the hurler extra rest whenever possible, which it will do this weekend in moving Brandon Sproat ahead of Misiorowski to start Sunday. Misiorowski's next outing could come as soon as Monday in San Francisco.