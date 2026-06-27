Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Picks up ninth win

Misiorowski (9-3) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over six innings in a 6-2 win over the Cubs. He struck out eight.

The hard-throwing righty didn't have his best command Friday, throwing 69 of 107 pitches for strikes while tying a season high with four free passes. Misiorowski still delivered a ninth straight quality start and has surrendered just five earned runs (0.74 ERA) with an 87:12 K:BB across 61 innings during that span. Another divisional matchup with the Reds awaits in Milwaukee next week.