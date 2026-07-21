Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Set to start Sunday

Misiorowski will start Sunday's game against the Rockies, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.

The flamethrowing right-hander wasn't initially listed among Milwaukee's probable pitchers for this weekend, but he'll end up taking his regular turn through the rotation Sunday. Misiorowski covered just four frames Monday against the Mets in his return from a bout of arm fatigue, with manager Pat Murphy indicating that the 24-year-old was still getting his legs back under him in his first start since July 7. Misiorowski may have a shorter leash going forward after having a heavy first-half workload, though he seems likely to work beyond the 65 pitches he was limited to Monday.