Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Start moved to Monday

Misiorowski (arm) is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Mets, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The flamethrowing right-hander was initially penciled in to rejoin the rotation Tuesday after recovering from a bout of arm fatigue while Brandon Sproat lined up for Monday, but the pair will swap places in the rotation. Misiorowski will be making his first start since July 7 in St. Louis, where he struck out 11 and gave up three runs across seven innings while picking up his 10th victory of the year. It's not a major surprise that the 24-year-old needed some extra time off given that his 111 innings this season is fast approaching the career high of 141.1 frames he posted between Triple-A and the majors last year (including the playoffs).