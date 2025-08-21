Misiorowski (4-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on one hit and three walks in four innings. He struck out five.

Misiorowski permitted one hit or zero for the third time this season, but the knock was a damaging bases-clearing double by Michael Busch following three walks in a row in the third inning. The Brewers continue to proceed with caution with the rookie phenom, who hasn't thrown at least five frames since his July 8 outing versus the Dodgers. The workload limitations could continue to inhibit Misiorowski's overall fantasy appeal a bit, and he's set to carry a 4.19 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 55:20 K:BB over 38.2 frames into a home matchup with the Diamondbacks early next week.