Misiorowski (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Misiorowski was forced to exit his last outing Friday against the Nationals with a right hamstring cramp. All signs point to the right-hander making his next scheduled start Wednesday in St. Louis, but the Brewers will wait to see how Misiorowski bounces back from Monday's bullpen session before clearing him.