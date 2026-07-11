Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Won't start Sunday

Misiorowski will not start in Sunday's series finale against the Pirates, Sophia Minnaert of Brewers.tv reports.

Misiorowski reported some fatigue following his last start against the Cardinals on Tuesday, when he earned the win after allowing three runs on three hits while striking out 11 across seven innings. Misiorowski relayed to reporters Saturday that he'll be ready for the first or second series after the All-Star break and will travel to Philadelphia to attend the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday, per Minnaert. He threw a career-high 141.1 innings between Triple-A and the majors (including the playoffs) last year, so it's not surprising the Brewers are trying to provide him some extra rest given that he's already thrown 111 frames in 2026. Robert Gasser will take to the mound for the Brewers on Sunday.