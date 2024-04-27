The Brewers recalled Junk from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

With the Brewers down another starting pitcher following the news that Wade Miley (elbow) will need to undergo Tommy John surgery, Junk will come up from the minors to presumably fill the open spot in Milwaukee's rotation. His time in the majors will likely be brief, as Jakob Junis (shoulder/head) and DL Hall (knee) are both projected to return from the injured list within the next couple of weeks. Jared Koenig was optioned to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.