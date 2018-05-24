Brewers manager Craig Counsell suggested after Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks that Aguilar would continue to serve as the team's primary first baseman and No. 3 hitter following Ryan Braun's (back) reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "He's earned playing time, yeah. He's going to be in there," Counsell said of Aguilar. "Where the guys hit, you guys know I don't think that's the most vital thing. But he's certainly going to be in the middle of the lineup."

Aguilar has started nine of the Brewers' last 10 games, batting .289 with five home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs over that stretch. It's likely that Aguilar will cede a few starts to Braun here and there against tough right-handers, but the 27-year-old should otherwise be locked into a regular role so long as his bat continues to play well. Fantasy owners who had been fretting how Braun's return might impact Milwaukee's lineups are best served holding on to Aguilar for now.