Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Could return 'around June'

Nelson (shoulder) reaffirmed Sunday that there is no timetable for his return, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, but according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, pitching coach Derek Johnson hinted that the Brewers are expecting Nelson back "around June."

Like Nelson said, it's still not clear exactly when he will be ready to make his 2018 debut, but Johnson's comments are the first time a target date has been attached to Nelson's recovery timeline; and they at least provide an initial estimate for fantasy players trying to determine how much to invest in Nelson in drafts and/or auctions. Nelson has made good progress in his rehab work and has been throwing for more than a week already.