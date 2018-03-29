Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Placed on DL

Nelson (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

This was expected, as Nelson is expected to be sidelined until July while recovering from September shoulder surgery. The Brewers' ace has been slowly increasing his throwing distance and is hoping to return to mound work in late April. A more concrete return date should emerge when he progresses further in his rehab.

