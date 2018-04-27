Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Progressing toward mound work
Nelson (shoulder) is getting close to being ready to throw bullpen sessions, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
It's not exactly clear where Nelson stands in his recovery from shoulder surgery, as he has not yet been able to do any more than mimic throwing from a bullpen mound without a baseball being involved. However, things are seemingly moving in the right direction, as no setbacks have been reported along the way. Nelson still has too many steps to go in the process to provide an accurate estimate at his return date, but that will become much clearer once he is cleared to throw baseballs -- and not just air -- from a mound.
More News
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Remains on schedule•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Placed on DL•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Increases distance to 105 feet•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Could return around All-Star break•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Begins throwing at 60 feet•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?