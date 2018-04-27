Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Progressing toward mound work

Nelson (shoulder) is getting close to being ready to throw bullpen sessions, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

It's not exactly clear where Nelson stands in his recovery from shoulder surgery, as he has not yet been able to do any more than mimic throwing from a bullpen mound without a baseball being involved. However, things are seemingly moving in the right direction, as no setbacks have been reported along the way. Nelson still has too many steps to go in the process to provide an accurate estimate at his return date, but that will become much clearer once he is cleared to throw baseballs -- and not just air -- from a mound.