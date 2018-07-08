Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: September return possible

General manager David Stearns indicated Sunday he expects Nelson (shoulder) to pitch for the Brewers in 2018, but that is unlikely to occur prior to September, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Stearns presented a similar sentiment in late June but never provided as specific a window for Nelson's potential return. The 29-year-old has yet to throw off a mound so there's no real indication how likely a return in 2018 may be, since he will need multiple weeks to build up his stamina after not pitching in over 10 months. Nelson being sidelined through the rest of the 2018 season appears to be a very real possibility, and he seems unlikely to make a significant fantasy impact at this point.