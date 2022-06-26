Davis is starting in center field and batting ninth Sunday against the Blue Jays, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 30-year-old is starting his fourth straight game and should continue to have an increased role for the near future since Hunter Renfroe (calf) was placed on the injured list Sunday. Davis had his contract selected by Milwaukee last weekend and is 4-for-15 with two walks and five strikeouts.
