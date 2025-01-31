Maciejewski signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Maciejewski was able to reach the big leagues for the first time in 2024, allowing two earned runs in seven innings across four appearances with the Yankees. He didn't find similar success in the minor leagues, however, accumulating a 5.37 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 60.1 Triple-A frames. The 29-year-old southpaw will almost certainly fill in as bullpen depth at Triple-A Nashville.