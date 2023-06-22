Teheran did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two hits and four walks over five scoreless innings in a 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

Teheran continued his excellent start to the 2023 season, limiting Arizona to just two hits across five innings. However, he was outdueled by Cy Young candidate Zac Gallen, who allowed just one run over seven frames and picked up his second no-decision of the season. Though Teheran set a season high with four walks Wednesday, he managed to get timely outs to hold the Diamondbacks scoreless and drop his ERA to 1.53 through six starts (35.1 innings).