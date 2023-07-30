The Brewers placed Teheran on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right hip impingement.

Teheran's move to the IL comes one day after he was blasted for nine earned runs on 11 hits -- including three home runs -- over five innings in an 11-5 loss to Atlanta. Though the hip impingement doesn't sound like a long-term concern, Teheran won't necessarily have a spot in the Milwaukee rotation waiting for him once he's back to full health. The Brewers will bring back Wade Miley (elbow) from the 15-day IL on Wednesday to join the rotation as a replacement for Teheran, who now owns a 4.74 ERA (5.08 FIP) in 62.2 innings over his 11 starts with Milwaukee.