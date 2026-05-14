Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Cruises to fourth win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (4-1) earned the win Thursday against the Padres, allowing no runs on five hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out seven.
Staked to an early 6-0 lead, Harrison breezed through the San Diego bats Thursday. The 24-year-old southpaw generated 17 whiffs on the afternoon, and he's now given up two runs or fewer in all eight of his starts this year. Harrison boasts a 2.09 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB over 38.2 innings for the year, but he's worked into the sixth frame just three times so far. He next lines up for a difficult assignment against the division-rival Cubs.
More News
-
Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Fans six in short start•
-
Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Delivers quality start in third win•
-
Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Career-high 12 Ks in win•
-
Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Early exit in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Ready to start Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Coleman Crow: Sent down to Nashville•