Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Good to go Tuesday

Harrison (calves) is listed as the Brewers' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.

The left-hander departed his previous start Wednesday versus Pittsburgh after striking out 10 across five scoreless frames due to bilateral calf cramps, but he's ready to take his next turn through the rotation. That start was Harrison's first following a month-long absence due to forearm issues, so the club may be cautious with his workload for his next couple of outings.