Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Hammered for eight runs Monday

Harrison did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and two walks over 2.1 innings in a 15-14 win over the Athletics. He struck out four.

Harrison's breakout campaign came to a screeching halt at Las Vegas Ballpark, as the Athletics blasted three homers and chased the southpaw before he could complete three innings. The disastrous outing inflated the 24-year-old's ERA by more than a full run, though the fact that he still owns a 2.72 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 77:18 K:BB with a 7-1 record across 59.2 innings (12 starts) speaks to how dominant he had been prior to Monday. Harrison will look to bounce back in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Phillies.