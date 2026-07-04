Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Short start in Arizona

Harrison allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings to take a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Harrison labored in this outing, throwing 43 of 72 pitches for strikes before his early exit. It's just the third time he's been held to three innings or fewer in a start this season. Harrison has allowed seven runs over his last 20 innings with a 22:2 K:BB in that span. He's now at a 2.82 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 99:20 K:BB through 79.2 innings over 16 starts this season. The southpaw's next start is projected to be on the road in St. Louis.