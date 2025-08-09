Henderson was diagnosed with a right elbow flexor strain Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Although Henderson's strain was enough for him to land on the 15-day IL on Friday, imaging revealed that the right-hander didn't suffer any damage to his UCL. Manager Pat Murphy said the diagnosis was better than what the team was expecting and added that he doesn't expect the 23-year-old to be out for an extended period of time. Tobias Myers was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and will start Saturday's contest in place of Henderson, though both players' roles in Milwaukee will be in jeopardy once Jacob Misiorowski (tibia) returns from the injured list next week.