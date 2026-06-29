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Brewers' Logan Henderson: Expected back before All-Star break

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that he expects Henderson (back) to return before the All-Star break, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Henderson fanned seven over three scoreless innings Sunday in his first rehab start with Triple-A Nashville. He threw 50 pitches in that outing and appears set to make just one more rehab start before rejoining the Brewers' rotation next week. Out since late May with a lower-back strain, Henderson boasts a 2.74 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 30 strikeouts over 23 innings during his time with Milwaukee this season.

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