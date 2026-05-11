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Henderson didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

The 24-year-old right-hander was taken deep for the first time this season, but it was still a productive outing overall against a tough Yankees lineup. Henderson fired 54 of his 74 pitches for strikes in his third major-league start of 2026, so it looks like Milwaukee is easing him into its rotation. Although he has a shaky 4.15 ERA through 13 innings, Henderson does boast a 16:2 K:BB and 0.92 WHIP and will be looking to crack the 80-pitch marker in his next scheduled start versus the Twins.

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