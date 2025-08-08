Brewers' Logan Henderson: Placed on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers placed Henderson on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to August 4, due to right elbow inflammation.
Henderson had been tasked with filling in for Jacob Misiorowski (tibia) and threw 4.1 innings in a start Sunday. Henderson was slated to retake the mound Saturday, but he'll instead head to the injured list due to elbow inflammation. It's unclear who'll replace the 23-year-old on the mound Saturday, but Tobias Myers was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move. Considering Misiorowski is expected to be healthy by the time Henderson is eligible for reinstatement, Henderson's next start could come at Nashville.
