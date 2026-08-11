Brewers' Logan Henderson: Solid despite loss

Henderson (6-2) took the loss against San Diego on Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 6.1 innings.

Henderson gave up all three runs on homers -- a Ty France solo shot in the second inning and a Jackson Merrill two-run blast in the seventh. Though that was enough to hand him the loss, the right-hander still notched his second straight quality start and extended his streak of games with seven or more punchouts to four games. Henderson has posted a 2.57 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 35:4 K:BB over 28 innings spanning five starts since the All-Star break to strengthen his hold on a spot in the Brewers' rotation. He's tentatively slated to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers.