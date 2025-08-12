Henderson (elbow) is targeting a late-September or early-October return, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With that timeline, Henderson's regular season could be over, but he may be an option for the Brewers during the playoffs. Henderson was injured in his Aug. 3 start against the Nationals when he allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks across 4.1 innings of work. He was later diagnosed with a flexor strain. The 23-year-old right-hander has made five starts for the Brewers this season, posting a 3-0 record, 1.78 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB across 25.1 innings.