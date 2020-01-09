Play

Morrison signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Morrison appeared in just 29 games for the Phillies last season, but the Brewers are hoping he'll be able to rediscover his power he had in 2017 when he hit 38 home runs for the Rays. The report doesn't explicitly say so, but Morrison should get the chance to compete in spring training as a non-roster invitee.

