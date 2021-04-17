Erceg has been working on pitching at the Brewers' alternate training site as he attempts to become a two-way player, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Erceg is exactly the type of player that a team might want to convert to a two-way role. He's not a non-prospect on the offensive side, but his bat doesn't seem quite good enough for him to carve out a meaningful role. He also has experience as a pitcher, having served as a closer in college. His path to the big leagues could involve him pitching well enough to be the last man in the bullpen while hitting well enough to be the last man on the bench, giving the team more flexibility with its other 25 roster spots.