Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Records three hits
Moustakas went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs in an 11-9 victory against the Reds on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old has been a little bit of all or nothing over the last week. This was his second three-hit game that included a home run since May 16, but in his other four games since then, he went 2-for-14 (.143). Overall, the hot and cold days over the last seven days have moved his average up one point. Moustakas is batting .260 with a .531 slugging percentage, 12 home runs, 30 RBI, 30 runs and three steals in 177 at-bats this season.
