Brewers' Robert Gasser: Allows three runs in no-decision

Gasser did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against Cincinnati. He struck out five.

Gasser allowed his fair share of traffic but mostly kept the Reds in check, though Elly De La Cruz got the better of him with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Monday marked Gasser's first appearance since June 21 after he was briefly moved to the bullpen, though he didn't pitch in relief before re-entering the rotation. On the year, the 27-year-old owns a 1-3 record with a 4.54 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across 35.2 innings (seven starts). With Milwaukee planning to use a six-man rotation through the All-Star break, the southpaw is tentatively lined up to start Sunday against Arizona.