Brewers' Robert Gasser: Awarded another start

Gasser is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics in Sacramento.

Gasser will draw a second straight turn through the Milwaukee rotation after he came through with a strong start Wednesday against the Giants following his call-up from Triple-A Nashville. The left-hander was handed a loss but kept the Brewers competitive while striking out five batters and yielding just one run on five hits and one walk across five innings. Though Gasser will get another chance Tuesday to solidify his spot in the rotation on a longer-term basis, he won't make for the most dependable streaming option at Sutter Health Park, which has been one of the more hitter-friendly venues in the majors since the Athletics began playing there in 2025.