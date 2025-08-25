Gasser (elbow) struck out four batters and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks across 4.2 innings in a rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Nashville.

Gasser has now made eight starts in the minors since beginning his rehab assignment July 19 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Though pitchers are typically allotted just 30 days of rehab time in the minors while on the injured list, pitchers like Gasser who are returning from Tommy John surgery are eligible for up to three consecutive 10-day extensions, and the Brewers appear to have taken advantage of that rule to give the right-hander some additional ramp-up time. Since shifting his assignment to Nashville on Aug. 8, Gasser has turned in a 1.98 ERA over 13.2 innings in four starts, but his other ratios (1.32 WHIP, 12:6 K:BB) aren't quite as shiny. Milwaukee will likely continue to allow Gasser to work as a starter during his rehab assignment, but if he rejoins the big club over the final five weeks of the season, he would presumably work out of the bullpen, unless injuries test the organization's starting depth.