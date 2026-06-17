Brewers' Robert Gasser: Impressive in no-decision

Gasser didn't factor in the decision Tuesday against Cleveland. He tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while fanning five.

Gasser had allowed a season-high six runs across five innings in a loss to the Athletics in his previous start, but he bounced back admirably and delivered his first scoreless outing of the campaign. Gasser's inconsistencies limit his fantasy appeal, though. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his five starts, but in the other two, he's given up 10 runs on 12 hits. Gasser is still searching for his first win of the season and is tabbed to make his next start against Atlanta this weekend.