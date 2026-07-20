Brewers' Robert Gasser: Limits Marlins in no-decision

Gasser did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five over five innings.

Gasser's only blemish came on an Esteury Ruiz solo homer in the third inning, and he closed his outing by retiring eight of the final nine batters he faced. He exited the outing in line for a loss until Milwaukee broke through in the ninth for a walk off win. The left-hander bounced back nicely after surrendering seven runs over three innings against the Pirates in his final start before the All-Star break. He'll carry a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 48:14 K:BB into his next scheduled start at home against the Rockies. Until Kyle Harrison (elbow) returns from the injured list, Gasser should continue to have a spot in Milwaukee's rotation.