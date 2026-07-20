Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Brewers' Robert Gasser: Limits Marlins in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Gasser did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five over five innings.

Gasser's only blemish came on an Esteury Ruiz solo homer in the third inning, and he closed his outing by retiring eight of the final nine batters he faced. He exited the outing in line for a loss until Milwaukee broke through in the ninth for a walk off win. The left-hander bounced back nicely after surrendering seven runs over three innings against the Pirates in his final start before the All-Star break. He'll carry a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 48:14 K:BB into his next scheduled start at home against the Rockies. Until Kyle Harrison (elbow) returns from the injured list, Gasser should continue to have a spot in Milwaukee's rotation.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!