Brewers' Robert Gasser: Remains effective Saturday

Gasser allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Gasser has seemingly turned a corner, allowing just four runs over his last 16 innings across three games, though he hasn't exactly faced tough competition in that stretch. The southpaw is now at a 4.48 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 58:16 K:BB through 62.1 innings over 12 starts this season. One of Gasser, Shane Drohan or Brandon Sproat is likely to give up their rotation spot when Kyle Harrison (forearm) comes off the injured list next week, but all have pitched fairly well in recent starts.