The Brewers promoted Gasser from Double-A Biloxi to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Gasser has already received a pair of promotions since being acquired from the Padres on Aug. 1 as part of the Josh Hader deal. After finishing his time in the San Diego organization at High-A Fort Wayne, Gasser began his tenure with Milwaukee at Biloxi, where he dazzled over his four starts (2.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB in 20.1 innings). Gasser will get a tougher test over the final few weeks of the minor-league season while he heads to the International League, but a strong showing at Nashville down the stretch could put him in position for an early season call-up to Milwaukee in 2023.