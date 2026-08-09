Brewers' Robert Gasser: Shaky in no-decision

Gasser took a no-decision against the Twins on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

Minnesota did its damage in the second inning, plate each of its three runs on the evening during the second inning to leave Gasser with a poor showing overall. The southpaw is beginning to lose his control a bit as of late, walking multiple batters in back-to-back outings in August after issuing a lone free pass across his four July appearances altogether. Gasser has a 4.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 61:18 K:BB over 67 innings, making him a risky fantasy option against the Dodgers his next time out.