Miley didn't factor in the decision Tuesday against the Cubs after he gave up four runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The veteran left-hander generated 15 swinging strikes but still surrendered a season-high nine hits, including four that went for extra bases. Miley went unscored upon in 11 frames during his first two starts after missing time with a lat injury, but he's now allowed six runs over nine innings across his last two outings. Miley won't make his next start until after the All-Star break if the Brewers continue to utilize a six-man rotation.