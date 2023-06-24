Miley (cramps) told reporters that the cramping issue that caused him to leave Friday's start versus the Guardians after six innings isn't considered serious, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He picked up the win and threw six scoreless innings with three strikeouts before leaving.

Miley told reporters that he started feeling the cramping after his last pitch in the sixth, and he and the team decided it wasn't a good idea for him to continue despite the six scoreless frames and needing only 67 pitches to get through the lineup twice. The left-hander should be able to make his next scheduled start, which is currently lined up for Thursday against the Mets.