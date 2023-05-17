Miley left Tuesday's start against the Cardinals with a left lat strain, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He allowed one run over 1.2 innings with one walk and no strikeouts before exiting.

Miley left the start with a trainer in the second inning and was replaced by Elvis Peguero. While the veteran southpaw should be considered day-to-day at this point, a strained lat is very likely going to lead to a trip to the injured list. At minimum, Miley's availability for his next scheduled start over the weekend against the Rays would appear to be in considerable doubt.