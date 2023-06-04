Miley (lat) is scheduled to make a rehab start next Sunday with Double-A Biloxi, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Miley has been on the shelf since mid-May with a posterior serratus strain around the left side of his rib cage, but he appears to have made good progress in his recovery and now looks ready to face hitters in a competitive setting. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Miley believes he'll need only one rehab start before he's ready to rejoin the Milwaukee rotation, so he could be activated from the 15-day IL during the Brewers' three-game series with the Pirates that begins June 16.